Barclays PLC Sells 60,505 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 60,505 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 162.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the second quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 7.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $58.79 on Wednesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $44.86 and a 52 week high of $60.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $4.3737 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous annual dividend of $1.67. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s payout ratio is currently 266.03%.

OMAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

