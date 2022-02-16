Barclays PLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYG. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $72,000.

Shares of IYG opened at $197.82 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1 year low of $160.12 and a 1 year high of $205.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.75.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

