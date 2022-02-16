Barclays PLC Has $110,000 Stake in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) by 279.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,298 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Fortress Biotech were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FBIO. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 14,646 shares during the last quarter. 30.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FBIO stock opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $187.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.30.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 59.81%. The firm had revenue of $21.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.41 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet raised Fortress Biotech from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortress Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

