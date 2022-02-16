Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.05% of StarTek worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of StarTek by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in StarTek during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in StarTek by 1,861.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 113,551 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in StarTek by 582.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of StarTek in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRT opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.23. StarTek, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $9.80. The company has a market cap of $201.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SRT shares. TheStreet downgraded StarTek from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barrington Research started coverage on StarTek in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on StarTek in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised StarTek from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, StarTek has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

StarTek Company Profile

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

