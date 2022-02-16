Lance A. Soliday Sells 2,338 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.81, for a total value of $488,197.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $211.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of -31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.77 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.27.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.92) EPS. Analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,575 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $617,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,112,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 3,771.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 70,065 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $12,660,000 after acquiring an additional 68,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $205.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.11.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.