Lance A. Soliday Sells 2,338 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.81, for a total value of $488,197.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $211.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of -31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.77 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.27.
Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.92) EPS. Analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $205.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.11.
Expedia Group Company Profile
Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Expedia Group (EXPE)
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.