Matthew R. Foster Sells 25,000 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Stock

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) COO Matthew R. Foster sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $587,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.07. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $59.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -307.00, a P/E/G ratio of 34.96 and a beta of -0.54.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.91 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DCT shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 2,016.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 469.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

