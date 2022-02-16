Timothy T. Goodnow Sells 464,390 Shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Stock

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) CEO Timothy T. Goodnow sold 464,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $1,142,399.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Senseonics stock opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56. The firm has a market cap of $945.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.44.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Senseonics by 869.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,009,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 905,194 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Senseonics by 28.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Senseonics in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Senseonics during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Senseonics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.64% of the company’s stock.
Senseonics Company Profile
Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.
