Lewis Cirne Sells 30,000 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $2,230,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Lewis Cirne also recently made the following trade(s):

Get New Relic alerts:

On Monday, January 3rd, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total transaction of $3,194,700.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $3,174,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Lewis Cirne sold 995 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $120,186.05.

Shares of NEWR opened at $73.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 0.87. New Relic, Inc. has a one year low of $51.52 and a one year high of $129.70.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). New Relic had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The firm had revenue of $203.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in New Relic by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,220,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $349,641,000 after purchasing an additional 84,485 shares during the period. Engaged Capital LLC grew its holdings in New Relic by 36.0% during the third quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 1,599,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,814,000 after acquiring an additional 423,054 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in New Relic by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,441,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,530,000 after acquiring an additional 16,544 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in New Relic by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,434,621 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,751,000 after acquiring an additional 121,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in New Relic by 2,123.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,208,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEWR shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Relic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.78.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.