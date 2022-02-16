Aman Narang Sells 182,762 Shares of Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) COO Aman Narang sold 182,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $5,497,480.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Aman Narang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 11th, Aman Narang sold 197,400 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $5,927,922.00.

On Friday, January 7th, Aman Narang sold 1,600 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Aman Narang sold 101,000 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $3,056,260.00.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Aman Narang sold 66,409 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $2,394,708.54.

Shares of TOST stock opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. Toast, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.74.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Toast from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Toast from $43.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Toast by 25,906.8% during the fourth quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,003,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,226,000 after buying an additional 12,953,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Toast by 992.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,950,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,972,000 after buying an additional 7,223,299 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Toast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,555,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Toast by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,166,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,615,000 after buying an additional 1,406,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,051,000. 16.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toast

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

