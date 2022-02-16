BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,308,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,052 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.21% of Eastman Kodak worth $22,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KODK. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Kodak in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Eastman Kodak by 416.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Eastman Kodak in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Eastman Kodak by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.26% of the company’s stock.

KODK stock opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. Eastman Kodak has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $11.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.09.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Eastman Kodak from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

