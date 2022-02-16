Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) by 215.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Coastal Financial were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Coastal Financial in the third quarter worth $129,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Coastal Financial in the third quarter worth $250,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Coastal Financial in the third quarter worth $265,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCB stock opened at $49.61 on Wednesday. Coastal Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $54.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.25. The company has a market capitalization of $595.92 million, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 24.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coastal Financial Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCB. Raymond James began coverage on Coastal Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Coastal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Coastal Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coastal Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

Coastal Financial Profile

Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

