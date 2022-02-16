BlackRock Inc. Has $21.27 Million Stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.05% of National Grid worth $21,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NGG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the third quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the second quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 58.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in National Grid by 206.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in National Grid by 1,322.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGG opened at $72.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.36 and a 200-day moving average of $67.31. National Grid plc has a one year low of $55.89 and a one year high of $75.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.1573 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($14.88) to GBX 1,200 ($16.24) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $873.00.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

