Reviewing Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) and PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV)

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) and PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.2% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of PetVivo shares are held by institutional investors. 35.3% of PetVivo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetVivo has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Quoin Pharmaceuticals and PetVivo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quoin Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A PetVivo -19,720.00% -188.55% -93.93%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Quoin Pharmaceuticals and PetVivo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quoin Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$5.62 million N/A N/A PetVivo $10,000.00 1,300.08 -$3.52 million ($0.40) -3.33

PetVivo has higher revenue and earnings than Quoin Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Quoin Pharmaceuticals and PetVivo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quoin Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 PetVivo 0 0 1 0 3.00

Quoin Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 357.75%. PetVivo has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 426.32%. Given PetVivo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PetVivo is more favorable than Quoin Pharmaceuticals.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a specialty pharmaceutical company engages in the development of therapeutic products for the treatment of rare and orphan diseases. The company was founded on March 5, 2018 and is headquartered in Ashburn, VA.

PetVivo Company Profile

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. is a veterinary biotech and biomedical device company. It is engaged in the business of translating or adapting human biotech and medical technology into products for commercialization in the veterinary market to treat companion animals such as dogs, horses, cats, and other animals suffering from osteoarthritis and other afflictions. The firm’s lead product includes Kush, is an intra-articular injection comprised of patented, gel-like biomaterials that is being commercialized for companion animal osteoarthritis. The company was founded by John Lai and John F. Dolan on March 31, 2009 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

