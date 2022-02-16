$1.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) to post earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the lowest is $0.96. Tenet Healthcare posted earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year earnings of $6.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $7.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.07 to $8.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

Shares of THC opened at $83.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $48.88 and a 12-month high of $88.19.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,520 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $2,332,670.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $451,510.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,126,093 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after buying an additional 215,600 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $495,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 385.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

