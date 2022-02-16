SAP (NYSE:SAP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SAP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen reduced their price objective on SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut SAP from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.00.

SAP stock opened at $120.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $147.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.91 and a 200-day moving average of $139.66. SAP has a 52 week low of $117.49 and a 52 week high of $151.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 196.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the third quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

