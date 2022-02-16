Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OTTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otter Tail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Maxim Group increased their price target on Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Otter Tail from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Shares of OTTR opened at $60.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.35. Otter Tail has a 52 week low of $40.46 and a 52 week high of $71.89.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 13.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Otter Tail will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.22%.

In related news, Director Timothy J. O’keefe sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $102,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Otter Tail during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Otter Tail by 48.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

