Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

HUBB has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com lowered Hubbell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $206.75.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $185.27 on Tuesday. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $165.00 and a fifty-two week high of $212.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hubbell will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 57.69%.

In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total value of $1,887,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $213,952.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Hubbell by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hubbell during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

