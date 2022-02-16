Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frontier Communications Parent Inc. offers services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks including video, high-speed internet, advanced voice and Frontier Secure(R) digital protection solutions. Frontier Business(TM) offers communications solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses. Frontier Communications Parent Inc. is based in NORWALK, Conn. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FYBR. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an underweight rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of FYBR stock opened at $28.24 on Tuesday. Frontier Communications Parent has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $35.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.15.

In other news, Chairman John G. Stratton bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $145,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diameter Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 3,306,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,515,000 after buying an additional 35,574 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 38,779 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 269.6% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 739,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,799,000 after buying an additional 539,208 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter valued at $1,326,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 873.4% during the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 609,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,970,000 after buying an additional 546,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

