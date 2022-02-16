BlackRock Inc. Has $22.98 Million Stake in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,732,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,847 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.86% of Cogent Biosciences worth $22,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 99.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on COGT shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ COGT opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.26. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $11.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.86.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.