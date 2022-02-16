BlackRock Inc. Buys 361,300 Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) by 62.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 940,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.08% of Alkami Technology worth $23,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. 43.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Kristy Ramundi sold 4,160 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $118,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 32,492 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $934,794.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,957 shares of company stock valued at $3,741,624.

ALKT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alkami Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alkami Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

ALKT opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.72, a current ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $49.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.56.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

