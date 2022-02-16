Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,983,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 119,984 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.08% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics worth $23,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGLE. Great Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 79.0% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 397,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 172,049 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 84,445 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 58,637 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 383.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 40,287 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

AGLE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.06.

In related news, Director Armen Shanafelt purchased 121,799 shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.67 per share, with a total value of $447,002.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony G. Quinn purchased 43,108 shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $159,499.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 229,592 shares of company stock valued at $846,102. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AGLE opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.07. The company has a market cap of $164.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.45. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.29 and a 1 year high of $8.79.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Profile

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.