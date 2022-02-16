Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI) by 144.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.15% of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 16,084 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,089,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLMI opened at $25.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average of $26.71. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.64 and a twelve month high of $28.34.

