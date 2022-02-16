Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI) by 144.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.15% of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 16,084 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,089,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:FLMI opened at $25.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average of $26.71. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.64 and a twelve month high of $28.34.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (FLMI)
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI).
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.