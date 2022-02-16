Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 70.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Codexis were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Codexis by 7.0% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 17,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Codexis by 5.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Codexis by 8.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Codexis by 12.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Codexis by 10.0% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 99,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Codexis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

In other news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $144,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDXS opened at $20.54 on Wednesday. Codexis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $42.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -85.58 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.02.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

