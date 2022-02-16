Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,762 Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) by 51.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,657,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,092,000 after purchasing an additional 74,922 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 74.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,103,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,032,000 after purchasing an additional 471,336 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 100.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 607,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after purchasing an additional 304,682 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 573,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,453,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 61.1% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 436,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after acquiring an additional 165,515 shares during the period. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jason Dale sold 37,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $664,202.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brent Drever sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $47,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of VITL opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $31.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.46. The firm has a market cap of $665.44 million, a PE ratio of 137.58 and a beta of -0.03.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

