Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 156 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in TriNet Group by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in TriNet Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $86.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.32. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.43 and a 1 year high of $109.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.59. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total transaction of $189,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $2,073,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,570 shares of company stock valued at $6,552,509 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TNET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

