Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Holly Energy Partners were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 186.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at $330,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 3.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at $651,000. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, Director James H. Lee sold 8,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $143,146.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE HEP opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.89. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.99%.
About Holly Energy Partners
Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
