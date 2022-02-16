Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,023 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Orrstown Financial Services were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 29.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 419,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,680,000 after purchasing an additional 96,519 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 11.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 302,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 32,263 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 11.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 20,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 8.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 14,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Barbara E. Brobst sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $73,974.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ ORRF opened at $25.01 on Wednesday. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $25.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $280.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 26.77%. Research analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.68%.

Orrstown Financial Services Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

