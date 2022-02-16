JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target to $30.00

Chemours (NYSE:CC) had its price target decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.29% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of CC opened at $31.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.47 and a 200-day moving average of $32.08. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.98. Chemours has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $38.87.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 72.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chemours will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 99,968 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $2,991,042.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $294,009.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,336 shares of company stock worth $3,806,890. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chemours by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in Chemours by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Chemours by 6,486.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

