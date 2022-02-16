Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 33.04 and a current ratio of 33.04. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $14.82 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.35.
In related news, Director William C. Green acquired 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.13 per share, with a total value of $44,418.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William C. Green bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 10th.
Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.
