Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 33.04 and a current ratio of 33.04. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $14.82 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.35.

In related news, Director William C. Green acquired 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.13 per share, with a total value of $44,418.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William C. Green bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 162.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

