Photronics (PLAB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Photronics to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Photronics has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $0.270-$0.340 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Photronics had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Photronics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PLAB opened at $18.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.25. Photronics has a 52 week low of $11.21 and a 52 week high of $19.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

In other Photronics news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 9,688 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $189,594.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $75,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,973 shares of company stock valued at $2,753,507. 3.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAB. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,229,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,179,000 after purchasing an additional 700,498 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Photronics by 91.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 193,669 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Photronics by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,837,000 after acquiring an additional 180,237 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Photronics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 525,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,909,000 after acquiring an additional 86,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Photronics by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 63,648 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

