StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2022

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of GNCA opened at $1.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $64.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.52. Genocea Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $4.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNCA. Commodore Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 5.1% during the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,079,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 150,309 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 6.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,652,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 152,974 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 31.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 91,304 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 20,938 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 153.9% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 121,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine.

