StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of GNCA opened at $1.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $64.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.52. Genocea Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $4.05.

Get Genocea Biosciences alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNCA. Commodore Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 5.1% during the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,079,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 150,309 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 6.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,652,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 152,974 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 31.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 91,304 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 20,938 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 153.9% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 121,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.