Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Short Interest Down 32.2% in January

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the January 15th total of 79,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on USNZY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

OTCMKTS:USNZY opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average of $2.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0289 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 9.09%. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s dividend payout ratio is 18.37%.

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA-Usiminas engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It offers steel solutions in the field of mining, and logistics, capital goods, service and distribution center and customized solutions for the industry. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Logistics; Steel Metallurgy; Steel Transformation; and Capital Assets.

