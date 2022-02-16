Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Short Interest Up 42.8% in January

Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, a growth of 42.8% from the January 15th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 66.8 days.

Separately, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Winpak from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of Winpak stock opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.10. Winpak has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $36.10.

Winpak Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging materials and related packaging machines. The firm operates through following segments: Rigid Packaging & Flexible Lidding; Flexible Packaging; and Packaging Machinery. The Rigid Packaging & Flexible Lidding segment includes the rigid containers and lidding product groups.

