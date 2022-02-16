Morgan Stanley Boosts Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Price Target to $20.00

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 172.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OSCR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $21.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

Shares of OSCR opened at $7.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.23. Oscar Health has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.15. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 59.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that Oscar Health will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrive Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 14.5% in the third quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC now owns 37,614,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,112,000 after buying an additional 4,755,222 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,324,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,097,000 after buying an additional 8,833,899 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 25.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,584,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,059,000 after buying an additional 719,400 shares during the period. Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the fourth quarter worth $16,541,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,929,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,548,000 after buying an additional 22,784 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

