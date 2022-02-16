JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Price Target to $210.00

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.00.

Shares of HII stock opened at $180.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1 year low of $173.40 and a 1 year high of $224.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.02. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $50,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HII. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $175,652,000 after purchasing an additional 205,244 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 553,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,314,000 after purchasing an additional 160,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,571,000 after purchasing an additional 151,044 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6,487.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 152,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 150,571 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,410,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $636,801,000 after purchasing an additional 144,216 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

