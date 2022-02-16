JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target to $250.00

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its target price lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $420.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 67.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SE. Citigroup lowered their target price on SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on SEA from $427.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Macquarie lowered their target price on SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen increased their target price on SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.23.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $149.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.50 and a 200 day moving average of $275.23. The company has a market cap of $80.68 billion, a PE ratio of -39.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. SEA has a 12-month low of $119.41 and a 12-month high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SEA will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SE. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 0.9% in the third quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SEA by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,385 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 1.0% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 4.3% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

