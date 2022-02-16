Brokerages Anticipate EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $252.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will post sales of $252.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $263.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $241.10 million. EnPro Industries posted sales of $276.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EnPro Industries.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EnPro Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $108.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.49. EnPro Industries has a 12 month low of $72.66 and a 12 month high of $117.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 690,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,143,000 after buying an additional 31,833 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 9,035 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

