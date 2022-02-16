Financial Contrast: Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) & TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Windtree Therapeutics and TRACON Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Windtree Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 TRACON Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

Windtree Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 661.90%. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 419.23%. Given Windtree Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Windtree Therapeutics is more favorable than TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.2% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.9% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Windtree Therapeutics and TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Windtree Therapeutics N/A -92.64% -58.49% TRACON Pharmaceuticals N/A -132.62% -78.53%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Windtree Therapeutics and TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Windtree Therapeutics $200,000.00 148.41 -$32.57 million ($2.68) -0.39 TRACON Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$16.77 million ($1.60) -1.63

TRACON Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Windtree Therapeutics. TRACON Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Windtree Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Windtree Therapeutics has a beta of -0.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Windtree Therapeutics beats TRACON Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases. The company was founded by Evan Myrianthopoulos and James S. Kuo on November 6, 1992 and is headquartered in Warrington, PA.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma. The company was founded in October 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

