StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LYTS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, began coverage on LSI Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.
NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $7.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.56 million, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.99. LSI Industries has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $10.54.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in LSI Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,044,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in LSI Industries by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after acquiring an additional 191,600 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in LSI Industries by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 839,671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 26,337 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LSI Industries by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 503,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 164,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 647.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 419,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.
About LSI Industries
LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.
