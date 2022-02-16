StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LYTS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, began coverage on LSI Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $7.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.56 million, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.99. LSI Industries has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $10.54.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 2.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LSI Industries will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in LSI Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,044,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in LSI Industries by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after acquiring an additional 191,600 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in LSI Industries by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 839,671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 26,337 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LSI Industries by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 503,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 164,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 647.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 419,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

