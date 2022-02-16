Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PME opened at $0.72 on Monday. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $61.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of -0.95.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Pingtan Marine Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 67.13%. The firm had revenue of $36.10 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,345 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Pingtan Marine Enterprise worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Company Profile

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, engages in ocean fishing and sale of frozen marine catches. Its products include Japanese threadfin bream, red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret, silver seaperch, slender shad, and spanish mackarel. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Fuzhou, China.

