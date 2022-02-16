Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

JVA opened at $4.20 on Monday. Coffee has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 million, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.63.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JVA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Coffee by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 149,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coffee by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 456,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 14,806 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coffee during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fosun International Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Coffee by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 118,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Coffee during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 26.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.

