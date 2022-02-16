MEDNAX (MD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MD stock opened at $25.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.88 and a 200 day moving average of $27.86. MEDNAX has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $35.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MD shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MEDNAX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.56.

In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 87,361 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $2,396,312.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 239,122 shares of company stock worth $6,478,687. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 198.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,472,000 after purchasing an additional 83,109 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 245,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after buying an additional 7,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

