HEICO (HEI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect HEICO to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $509.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect HEICO to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HEI opened at $143.62 on Wednesday. HEICO has a 1 year low of $117.06 and a 1 year high of $152.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.69. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 65.28, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s payout ratio is presently 8.18%.

In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total value of $740,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 8,869 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,279,353.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

HEI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Financial raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on HEICO in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on HEICO in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on HEICO in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.29.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

