NuVasive (NUVA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $53.18 on Wednesday. NuVasive has a 1 year low of $45.45 and a 1 year high of $72.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.27, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

NuVasive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical device company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NUVA shares. cut their price target on NuVasive from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on NuVasive from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on NuVasive from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuVasive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUVA. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in NuVasive in the 3rd quarter worth about $310,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,328 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,423,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,554 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

