NuVasive (NUVA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $53.18 on Wednesday. NuVasive has a 1 year low of $45.45 and a 1 year high of $72.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.27, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
NuVasive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical device company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUVA. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in NuVasive in the 3rd quarter worth about $310,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,328 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,423,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,554 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.
About NuVasive
NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.
