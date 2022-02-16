Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of LMB stock opened at $7.92 on Monday. Limbach has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The stock has a market cap of $81.61 million, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In related news, Director Joshua Horowitz acquired 7,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.59 per share, for a total transaction of $59,285.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 20,163 shares of company stock valued at $150,866. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMB. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Limbach in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Limbach in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Limbach by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Limbach by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its holdings in Limbach by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 13,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.48% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC); plumbing; electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; energy retrofits; and equipment upgrades.

