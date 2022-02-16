Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Price Target Cut to C$60.00

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) had its price objective cut by analysts at Scotiabank from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fortis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

Shares of FTS opened at $44.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Fortis has a 1-year low of $38.49 and a 1-year high of $48.39.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). Fortis had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 6.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 6.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,309,000 after purchasing an additional 36,627 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Fortis by 48.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 689,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,528,000 after buying an additional 224,162 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Fortis during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Fortis during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fortis during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 47.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortis

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

