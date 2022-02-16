Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CINEMARK HOLDINGS Is a leader in the motion picture exhibition industry.Cinemark operates 408 theatres and 4,657 screens in 38 states in the United States and internationally in 12 countries, mainly in Mexico, South and Central America. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.70.

CNK stock opened at $18.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day moving average is $17.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.37. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $26.12.

In related news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $145,542.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Cinemark by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 44,487 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Cinemark by 401.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 67,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 54,249 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cinemark by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 84,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Cinemark by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,245,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,144,000 after purchasing an additional 709,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

