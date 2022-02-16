Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $80.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.90% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Patrick Industries, Inc. is a major manufacturer of component products and distributor of building products and materials for the Recreational Vehicle, Manufactured Housing and Marine industries. The Company also supplies many of its products to certain Industrial markets that include customers in the kitchen cabinet, office and household furniture, fixtures and commercial furnishings and other industrial markets. Patrick’s major manufactured products include decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels, solid surface, granite and quartz countertops, fabricated aluminum products, wrapped vinyl, paper and hardwood profile moldings, slide-out trim and fascia, cabinet doors and components, fiberglass bath fixtures, fiberglass and plastic helm systems and component products, wiring and wiring harnesses, and composite parts and polymer-based flooring and other products. Patrick Industries also distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panels, drywall finishing products, and other miscellaneous products. “

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Separately, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

PATK stock opened at $72.14 on Wednesday. Patrick Industries has a twelve month low of $60.21 and a twelve month high of $98.83. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.64. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $856,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PATK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 275.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,660,000 after acquiring an additional 142,443 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,596,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 213.6% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 170,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,166,000 after acquiring an additional 115,837 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 96.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 226,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,092,000 after acquiring an additional 111,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,373,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patrick Industries (PATK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.