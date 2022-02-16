Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Gap Down to $8.64

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.64, but opened at $8.36. Full Truck Alliance shares last traded at $8.62, with a volume of 28,748 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.59.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $192.70 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,295,000. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 1,022.9% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 275,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 250,673 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $435,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 93,845.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,014,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,526 shares during the period. Finally, MIC Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

About Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

