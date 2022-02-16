Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Shares Gap Down to $145.38

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $145.38, but opened at $140.01. Cullen/Frost Bankers shares last traded at $145.17, with a volume of 810 shares trading hands.

CFR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 44.38%.

In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $919,717.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,463,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 690,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,287,000 after acquiring an additional 14,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.